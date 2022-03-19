Mike's Blog Round-Up

Free Speech Isn't Free Edition

The NYT stepped in it, & Press Watch responded:



The New York Times editorial board should retract and resign

He's absolutely correct. The NYT's ninnies should cancel themselves.

Off the Kuff on appeals to the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Texas's voter suppression law.

First Draft on America's Idiots & the current international special military operations scene.

Hitch your wagon to a star: How To Live BULLSHIT-FREE looks at the marriage of Putin, Lumpy & the GQP. Kinky!

Another M. Bouffant assemblage. Suggestions & burnt offerings to mbru@crooksandliars.com.