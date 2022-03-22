Lawyers, Guns & Money: “The Worst Person in the World” isn’t just in theaters, but on Substack and Bill Maher, too.

Joe.My.God.: Koch Industries won’t quit its business in Russia. Will two dozen U.S. lawmakers return their campaign cash?

Eschaton: Hippie punching comes to the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary.

Juanita Jean’s: Donald Trump explains how he kept America out of new wars: “It was my personality.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I have President Putin — he just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason it would be." (President Donald Trumo, siding with President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence regarding Russian intervention in the 2016 election, July 17, 2018)

