ACA Signups: The numbers are crystal clear--where Trump polled best, the COVID vaccination rate was lowest and the needless body count was highest.

Pharyngula: Speaking of which, a million corpses here and a million there, and pretty soon you’re talking about a serious death toll.

Angry Bear: Even more than its significant new military spending, Germany needs to massively invest in electricity generation.

CBPP: Just a friendly reminder that the GOP’s uber-lie that “tax cuts pay for themselves” applies to the states, too.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"No, the evidence is that tax cuts do not pay for themselves. And our models that we're doing, our macroeconomic effects, show that." (Keith Hall, CBO Director chosen by Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, August 2015)

