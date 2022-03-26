Zandar Versus the Stupid: Apparently, Republicans in the Tennessee legislature volunteered to take kickbacks.

EPI Blog: State attorneys general are stepping up enforcement of workers’ rights.

SCOTUS Blog: The Supremes ruled 8-1 that Texas must let a pastor pray with and lay hands on a condemned prisoner before proceeding with his execution.

Naked Capitalism: Here’s what Russia is trying to achieve with its counter-sanctions requiring the West to make energy purchases in rubles.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I haven't called Russia in 10 years." (President Donald Trump, February 27, 2017)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.