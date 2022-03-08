On this day in 1965 David Jones (later to be known as David Bowie) and The Manish Boys made their TV debut with "I Pity The Fool."

Strangely Blogged and Trump, the Trying.

The Field Negro advises our fellow citizens in the right-wing (who have been acting as Putin cheerleaders) that they had better think long and hard about the choices they have made.

The Rectification of Names brings us This Week in IOKIYAR.

Attention space nerds! NASA’s prepping for its 1.5-billion-mile (2.4-billion-km) Psyche mission!

Round up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to mbru (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.