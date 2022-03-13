Mike's Blog Round Up

Worth-the-click links to great liberal blogs...
By driftglassMarch 13, 2022

On this day in 2006, The Sex Pistols refused to attend their own induction into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Instead, they posted a handwritten note on their website, calling the institution 'urine in wine', adding 'We're not your monkeys, we're not coming. You're not paying attention." Above, Sex Pistols, 'God Save the Queen'

AZ Spot -- Russia has also broken another disinformation rule in Ukraine: Lie to others, but not to yourselves.

Hackwhackers: He REALLY Wants To Meet You, Sucker.

The Mahablog -- Tucker Carlson Is Worse Than Tokyo Rose.

Attention space nerds! When NASA meets Pi Day it gets super nerdy -- The NASA Pi Day Challenge.

Round up by Driftglass of his own blog and The Professional Left Podcast, Episode 641 up now! Send tips to mbru (at) crookandliars (dot) com.

