Navalny To Judge At Sentencing: 'You Can't Lock Up Everyone'

“Russia’s big, there are a lot of people here, and not everybody’s cowardly enough to betray their future and their children’s futures like you are," he said to the judge.
By Susie MadrakMarch 22, 2022

A Russian court convicted Putin critic Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced him to nine more years in prison, putting his life in danger. Via Washington Post:

Navalny continues to speak out by sending messages via his legal team to be posted on his social media accounts that have amassed millions of followers. He also used the opportunity to say a final statement in court to criticize Putin, denounce the war in Ukraine and urge Russians to protest it.

“The consequence of this war will be a breakdown, the collapse of our country,” Navalny said in a March 16 hearing, which was broadcast to journalists via patchy video link. “It sounds a little wild. But the phrase ‘Russo-Ukrainian War’ also sounds pretty wild.”

“You can’t lock up everyone. Go ahead, ask for 113 years [in prison] and give it to me — you won’t scare me or anybody else like me,” he added.

“Russia’s big, there are a lot of people here, and not everybody’s cowardly enough to betray their future and their children’s futures like you are,” he said, referring to the judge Margarita Kotova and the prosecution. A few days before the Tuesday hearing, Putin promoted Kotova by signing a presidential decree.

Read this Twitter thread for the details of the insane charges against him:

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1505915866587803655.html

I don't have words to express my admiration for this man, who nearly died a gruesome death by poison for speaking up and exposing the corruption of the Putin regime. His foundation used social media to chip away at the corruption of Putin and his oligarchs.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue