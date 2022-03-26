Biden Ends Speech Urging That Putin 'Cannot Remain In Power'

President Joe Biden is in Poland wrapping up a trip visiting NATO allies and discussing the Ukraine crisis. Prior to his return to Washington, he gave a fiery speech in Warsaw which focused on defending democratic principles. His trip is meant to unify NATO response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine.
At the end of his speech, Biden stated that Russian authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin, "cannot remain in power." This statement was most likely a personal view and not one that the government holds. Do I agree with it? Yes. Do I think that is Biden's true personal feeling as well? Yes. Is he right? DEFINITELY.
Twitter instantly responded, most expressing the opinion that that this was NOT about regime change, including a White House official:
Watch the entire speech here.
If Biden had not said anything like this, they would call him weak. Now they will find some other reason to blast him. But in the end, he was right. Putin cannot stay in power - for the safety of Russia, Ukraine and the world. He must go.