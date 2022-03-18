Reporter: Russia? GOPers Fall For Propaganda All The Time

Republicans Who Believe Trump Won are just as brainwashed by propaganda as any Russian, says Julia Ioffe.
By John AmatoMarch 18, 2022

On MSNBC Wednesday night, reporter Julia Ioffe said watching Kremlin TV is otherworldly, but explained how Republicans lap up right-wing propaganda just as much in the United States.

"I've actually just spent the last hour or so watching Kremlin TV. It's another reality, it's a parallel universe and it has very little to do with the world you and I know and recognize," Ioffe said.

Sound familiar? Ever watch OANN, Fox News, Newsmax?

Ioffe is a Russian-born American journalist who co-founded Puck and covers a wide spectrum of topics..

Ioffe explained this has been going on for the last 22 years in Russia and unfortunately elderly viewers trust Russian state TV.

Ioffe also explained how words from Fox News's Tucker Carlson are being played in Russian media and used as Putin propaganda.

Ioffe said, "Every time I'm asked by Americans, do Russians really believe this stuff? How can they believe this stuff? as if we don't have the same thing happening here."

"You have what 40% of the population of the American population that was convinced just in one year that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. Russians have been subjected to this kind of disinformation for far far longer. It shouldn't be all that surprising Americans fall it too pretty easily," Ioffe said.

So true. So true.

If you ask a MAGA supporter why they think Trump won in 2020, they can't give you a reasoned answer at all.

They claim over and over again there was no way Biden could have won by that many votes.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue