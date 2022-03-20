SecDef Lloyd Austin: '[Putin] Moving His Forces Into A Woodchipper'

Austin's blunt and graphic assessment came after reports that Russia has already lost ten percent of its combat power in Ukraine.
By Ed ScarceMarch 20, 2022

Austin is a career military guy, and one not given to hyperbole or rash statements. There's a visible level of disgust registered on the face of the former General when he recounts soldiers wasted for no purpose whatsoever. When he's making such statements about Russia's strategy in Ukraine one should take them seriously.

Source: The Hill

Brennan also noted reports that Russia has lost 10 percent of its combat power since starting its invasion of Ukraine, and asked Austin if Russia can still be effective.

"They're not being effective today in terms of their maneuver forces on the ground. They're essentially stalled and ... it's had the effect of [Putin] moving his forces into a woodchipper. You know, the Ukrainians have continued to trip his forces and they've been very effective using the equipment that we provide," Austin replied, noting the "significant resolve" among the Ukrainian people.

