Wyden: Justice Thomas Must Recuse Himself

The Hill is reporting that Sen. Wyden of Oregon says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas must recuse himself all cases involving the January 6 investigation in any cases related to the 2024 election.

As Ellen wrote for C&L, "Ginni Thomas’ texts to Mark Meadows egging on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election should mandate that Clarence Thomas either resign or be impeached."

"The newly revealed 29 messages, which were part of the thousands that Meadows provided to the Jan. 6th committee, “reveal an extraordinary pipeline” between Ginni Thomas and Donald Trump’s top aide “during a period when Trump and his allies were vowing to go to the Supreme Court in an effort to negate the election results.”

Since these revelations have come to light, any claim to impartiality is thrown out the window for Justice Thomas.

“At the bare minimum, Justice Thomas needs to recuse himself from any case related to the January 6th investigation, and should Donald Trump run again, any case related to the 2024 election," Wyden added.

It's no surprise that Judge Thomas was the only Supreme to vote in dissent against Roberts' court decision to refuse the challenge to Pennsylvania's election results. With the entire Supreme Court refusing to submit to the Rudy Giuliani lies except from him should alarm all congressional lawmakers at this juncture in time.

Judge Thomas called the court's decision not to take the PA case, "baffling and befuddling," but that's what's going on between Justice Thomas and his wife.

At a minimum Judge Thomas must to recuse himself from all cases dealing in the attempted coup perpetrated by Trump, his minions, and all claims of voter fraud coming from Republicans past 2024.

What should happen first is Thomas needs to be put under oath and testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection and then explain in detail why he was the lone wolf voice trying to help his wife and Trump overthrow the 2020 election results.