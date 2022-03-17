Ted Cruz Claims Biden Is Inviting Nuclear War

Only a corrupt and feckless Senator would blame a sitting U.S. President for a Russian invasion of another country and hint at nukes.
By John AmatoMarch 17, 2022

Sen. Cancún Cruz made an appearance on Fox News to fear monger about a nuclear war, simply to attack the sitting US president while the rest of world rallies around Ukraine.

Fox News' John Roberts made the case for a red line to be drawn. Republicans certainly love red lines when a Democrat is in charge.

"The president of the United States has refused to set a red line against [biological weapons] usage," Roberts complained. "Not only that, Putin has been rattling the nuclear sabers as well."

"Russian doctrine does allow the leader of that country to use a small yield tactical nuclear weapon if he feels his back is against the wall. If any of that happens what should the United States do?" Roberts asked.

"I think we should respond with strength. If any of that happens we go into uncharted territory," Cruz replied. "We've managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon since the end of World War II."

"We've managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon since then," he said.

Even us, Ted?

Sen. Cancún continued: "I will say I think the odds of it happening are increasing because I think presidential weakness from the White House invites this."

Wow, just wow.

Cruz later blamed the entire Russian invasion on President Biden because of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. That was Trump's peace deal with the same military people running the show.

I was shocked Sen. Cruz didn't stand up and scream, "Benghazi!!!"

Much of the world has been praising President Biden's handling of the situation. If you listen to former Trump officials like John Bolton, who states unequivocally Putin viewed Trump as his lackey who wanted to leave NATO.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, credited Biden for doing the almost unthinkable,"I think the world is there. Certainly, NATO is there. He's managed to unite NATO in ways I didn't think I would ever see again after the end of the Cold War."

President Biden has rallied and invigorated the NATO alliance to combat Russia's aggression and it is impressive.

Cruz needs to act as a dupe to cover up for Traitor Trump's insipid behavior towards NATO, Russia and Putin so he mounts baseless attacks on the Commander-in-Chief during a very fluid toxic national security issue.

I remember when criticizing the President during times like these was a terrible thing to do. But IOKIYAR, I guess?

