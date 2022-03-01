Tucker Can't Imagine Why People Think He Supported Putin

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is whining --again.
He said "it’s an awful thing" that people are saying he supported Russia.
"Why are they saying it? It doesn’t make sense," he says with his trademark "quizzical dog" look.
Whiplash!
Fortunately, Meidas Touch came along to make a montage of all the times Tucker supported Russia -- and Putin.
As you all know, Tucker has supported Russia and Putin so consistently, they're running his favorable comments on Russian state TV with Russia subtitles.
Twitter has thoughts: