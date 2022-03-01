Tucker Can't Imagine Why People Think He Supported Putin

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson is whining --again.

He said "it’s an awful thing" that people are saying he supported Russia.

"Why are they saying it? It doesn’t make sense," he says with his trademark "quizzical dog" look.

Whiplash!

Fortunately, Meidas Touch came along to make a montage of all the times Tucker supported Russia -- and Putin.

As you all know, Tucker has supported Russia and Putin so consistently, they're running his favorable comments on Russian state TV with Russia subtitles.

Tucker Carlson's defense of Vladimir Putin on Tuesday was rebroadcast with Russian subtitles by Kremlin-backed outlet RT (via @ragipsoylu) pic.twitter.com/PsZZ9enuJD — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) February 24, 2022

Twitter has thoughts:

Tucker Carlson trying belatedly to distance himself from Vladimir Putin is the most unconvincing change of heart since Sammy the Bull flipped on John Gotti — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 1, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen... the Tucker Carlson back-peddle in 60 seconds pic.twitter.com/TwySgo1AvO — Sarah Burris 🇺🇦 (@SarahBurris) March 1, 2022

As Ukrainian women and children are being slaughtered, Tucker Carlson is more upset with Russian TV being "censored." Carlson is Putin's man on US media. https://t.co/3CHnveXVTk — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 1, 2022