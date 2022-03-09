Trucker Convoy Lady Shows Off: This Is Her Brain On QAnon

A protester at the trucker tantrum convoy blames "the Rothschilds" for the Civil War, among other strange rants.
Trucker Convoy Lady Shows Off: This Is Her Brain On QAnon
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 9, 2022

A woman who attended the trucker tantrum convoy in Washington, D.C., dressed in a gaudy red, white and blue costume, went on quite a strange rant:

A transcript of her rant is available at Raw Story, but the key points of her rant include:

  • The Civil War was started by "The Rothschilds" in order to kill all Americans and to bankrupt the country
  • That America became a corporation in 1871 simply changing the name from United States for America to United States of America
  • That more people died in the Civil War than all other wars combined
  • That TFG fixed their little red wagons by signing The Declaration of Independence at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd or 4th, 2020
  • She had learned all her "facts" from Gen. Flynn at a QAnon conference in Florida and antigovernment activist David Straight at some conference in Texas.

It's fairly obvious that this woman has some mental health concerns. It's not known if she's been formally diagnosed by a licensed psychiatrist or what that diagnoses might be, but the good news is that there's a whole line of different medications that could help her deal with her issues.

In the meantime, she'll probably be voting in the midterms. Guess which party.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue