America's Expendables

A take on the anti-COVID safety measures ruling that most people never thought of.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 19, 2022

An unqualified Republican judge just ruled that the government can't mandate COVID safety protocols on airplanes. This reckless, anti-science decision had put many Americans into uncomfortable and hazardous situations. Basically, the ruling was that the health and very lives of medically compromised Americans was of less worth than the convenience of a bunch of whiny Branch Covidians.

Sadly, this was far from the first time that people with disabilities or medically compromised health issues have been treated like second or third class citizens because treating them with respect would be inconvenient or deemed too expensive. And I highly doubt it will be the last.

I can't thank @IAmPoliticsGirl enough for her words.

Open thread below....

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue