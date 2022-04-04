Conspiracy Theorists Claim Bucha Massacre Is 'Crisis Actors'

In the fog of war, there is always misleading information. But as we see the atrocities Russian troops leave in their wake, Russia and extremists on both the right and the left are citing their favorite "crisis actors" rationale. Via the New York Times:

As the world reacted in horror to images of dead bodies lying in the streets of Kyiv’s suburbs — some with their hands bound — President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called on Western leaders to take tougher steps to ensure that the killings blamed on retreating Russian forces were the “last manifestation of such evil on earth.” The photos of civilians, who Ukrainian officials said had been executed, prompted some European leaders to demand further sanctions against Russia, potentially including a cutoff of Russian gas. But European Union nations remained divided on Monday over such a drastic step, underscoring the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy, even as some Western allies said that Russia had committed war crimes.

How it works with events like #Bucha

1. It never happened.

2. They were all Nazis so deserved what didn't happen

3. They were crisis actors

4. What didn't happen to all the Nazis who deserved it/crisis actors who pretended was on the site of a biolab.

5. What about Iraq



Repeat. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) April 3, 2022

If everything that was claimed crisis actors was in fact crisis actors, there would be no starving actors anywhere. No waiters found anywhere in LA, no struggling writer/directors. Too many people think Wag the Dog was a documentary. — JH Lonely 🇳🇴 Keanu Lillevik (@JHLillevik) April 3, 2022

This one claims a raindrop on the windshield is really a "corpse" moving its arm:

And this one claims it's fake because of someone wearing donated Canadian firefighting gear:

Should we call fake pictures "crisis pictures," like crisis actors? pic.twitter.com/EQR8ezqEaG — ThisTimeline Brandon pep squad (@OurBestTimeline) March 28, 2022

The Russians claim the civilians were killed by ... Ukrainians!

Olga Skabeyeva:



"The West is using Bucha to legalise future purges in areas previously occupied by the 🇷🇺 army. The people were killed by 🇺🇦 forces because they didn't resist the Russians. The West is thus giving 🇺🇦 approval to extrajudicially kill those they deem traitors" pic.twitter.com/CMMo7IfEyA — Francis Scarr (@francska1) April 4, 2022

This one has already been debunked as a scene from an old Ukrainian TV show: