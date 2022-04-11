DA To Drop Charges Against TX Woman Charged With Abortion Murder

The charges are expected to be withdrawn today.
By Susie MadrakApril 11, 2022

Murder charges were dropped against Lizelle Herrara, the woman who was charged with self-abortion under the insane Texas abortion law. Via KHOU.com:

TEXAS, USA — Murder charges against a Texas woman who was said to have caused "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion" have been dropped, according to District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday and jailed in Rio Grande City at the Starr County jail.

In a statement, Ramirez said that after reviewing the case that the Starr County Sheriff's Department did their duty in investigating the incident after it was brought to their attention by a reporting hospital.

[...] While it remains unclear if Herrera had an abortion or helped someone else get an abortion, Ramirez said that Herrera "did not commit a criminal act" based on facts and Texas law.

