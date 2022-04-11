DA To Drop Charges Against TX Woman Charged With Abortion Murder

Murder charges were dropped against Lizelle Herrara, the woman who was charged with self-abortion under the insane Texas abortion law. Via KHOU.com:



TEXAS, USA — Murder charges against a Texas woman who was said to have caused "the death of an individual by self-induced abortion" have been dropped, according to District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday and jailed in Rio Grande City at the Starr County jail.

In a statement, Ramirez said that after reviewing the case that the Starr County Sheriff's Department did their duty in investigating the incident after it was brought to their attention by a reporting hospital.

[...] While it remains unclear if Herrera had an abortion or helped someone else get an abortion, Ramirez said that Herrera "did not commit a criminal act" based on facts and Texas law.