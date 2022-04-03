Fox Host Demands Republicans Destroy Disney

Taking the right-wing critical race theory lunacy to new heights, Republicans are trying to cancel Mickey Mouse and Apple computers.
By John AmatoApril 3, 2022

Fox's Laura Ingraham sent a spine-tingling (/s) message to Disney for refusing to support Florida's horrendous "Don't Say Gay" bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law this week..

Using a few leaked clips by Christopher Rufo, who created the hysteria over CRT, Republicans are claiming Disney is trying to indoctrinate your kids, groom them for pedophiles, and promote "gender swapping."

Sounding grave and parental, Ingraham warned, "And when Republicans get back into power, Apple and Disney need to understand one thing. Everything will be on the table. Your copyright and trademark protection. Your special status within certain states and even your corporate structure itself."

Republicans constantly tell us how much they support the free markets and private corporations against any government regulation or intervention. And yet:

"The antitrust division and justice needs to begin the process of considering which American companies need to be broken up once and for all," Ingraham screeched.

Fox attacks Democrats as Marxist anti-American haters trying to destroy America, just for wanting to help the working class not live in poverty and sickness.

Every Republican claim about what they stand for is a lie.

Free market capitalism, freedom of speech, and no government intervention on private enterprises are only tolerated if they support the right-wing fringe's despicable dogma and grift of the day. But if a person or company crosses their Christofascist homophobic and anti-choice agenda, then their rights be damned.

Republicans have now become bottom feeders of the QAnon conspiracy cesspool. They're using their own children as weapons, claiming Democrats and corporations are grooming them for unspeakable reasons.

Fox has been running story after story attacking Disney, using wingnut moms as vehicles on TV and in print.

It's despicable.

