Fox Hosts Suggest AOC In Solidarity With Brooklyn Subway Shooter

Dana Perino prefaced the attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by playing up the fear factor for New Yorkers and feigning concern for Mayor Eric Adams. She talked about a young woman who rides that subway every day, who “kind of feels for Mayor Adams.” She never expected crime to turn around “overnight,” Perino told us, but she also “never expected everything to get worse.” That made Perino conclude that Adams “doesn’t have a lot of extra time” to solve the crime wave (even though crime is still way below what it was in the 90s, a fact she conveniently omitted).

Then Perino lurched to the right in order to start cudgeling Ocasio-Cortez, with what I’m sure was a pre-planned smear. A gleefully malicious Greg Gutfeld made it explicitly racial. Never mind that AOC is a federal, not a city or state representative. And never mind that her district is in the Bronx and Queens, not Brooklyn. She’s a fave Fox target – and way too sympathetic to The Blacks!

PERINO: You know. I went back and I said, what did Alexandria Ocasio Cortez say about this whole thing this week? Nothing. What did she say when the women were pushed off the subway train? Nothing. Yeah, but go back and look at the things that the squad does talk about. So, the mayor has a lot on his shoulders, but he's got to have help from his fellow Democrats if he's going to actually get some results because people are not going to be patient forever. However, they might be the only thing that we have. GUTFELD: She can't say anything because her ideology is about protecting the oppressed. PERINO: But this is, like, all happening in her city.

If Perino had really cared if AOC had anything to say or whether she was going to be helpful to Mayor Adams, Perino would have contacted AOC’s office and asked about it. The fact that she didn’t and that she had to strain to make the digs seem relevant to a tragedy tells you everything you need to know about Fox’s disingenuousness and its priorities.