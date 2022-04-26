Republican Fishes For Fox Soundbite At Garland Hearing

Another Abbott and Costello routine from yet another unfit Republican, this time John Kennedy of Louisiana.
By John AmatoApril 26, 2022

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is up for re-election this year and really wants that Fox News soundbite.

During a hearing today on the Justice Dept. Budget request for 2023, the Republican Senator from Louisiana tried to get Attorney General Merrick Garland to say all cops are bad and racist.

It's another despicable moment of the clown show Republicans have become.

Kennedy: What percentage of cops in America do you think are bad cops?

(That's what I want to find out.)

Garland: A very small percentage.

Kennedy: Like how small?

(Are you the manager?)

Garland: I don't have a number.

Kennedy: You're one of the country's chief law enforcement officers, is it less than 10%?

(You gonna be the coach too?)

Garland: Yes. Let me just be clear. We believe that most police officers follow the constitution and their practices, most police departments do. And all police officers, I believe, want to work in police departments that follow constitutional policing requirements.

Kennedy: Is it less than 5%?
(And you don't know the fellows' names?)

Garland: I don't have the numbers. I think it probably is but again, I don't have any numbers for you.

Kennedy: Okay, do you think most cops are racist?

(Who?)

Garland: No, I do not.

Kennedy: Ummm, what percentage of cops do you think, in your judgment, i know you can't get mean exact figure, do you think are racist?

(Well then who's on first?)

Garland: Sorry, I'm not resisting, because I have a number that can't give you, I just really, I don't have any way of making that evaluation.

(I mean the fellow's name.)

Kennedy: What does your gut tell you, less than 5%?

(I mean the fellow's name)

Garland: One thing I learned, not give answers from my gut.

Kennedy: You think it's less than 5%?

(The guy on first)

Garland: I don't know the answer, I'm sorry.

Kennedy: you don't know.

(The guy playing)

Garland: I don't, know, now --

And with that the "Who's on First" routine ended.

And what is up with that accent?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue