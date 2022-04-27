On Tape, McCarthy Blasts Gaetz: 'This Is Serious Sh*t'!

Lordy, there are more tapes! In this clip, there is audio of Republican House leaders Scalise and McCarthy bashing Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert and Mo Brooks for their outrageous comments soon after the January 6th insurrection took place.

No matter what Republicans say now, at the time they were horrified by the attempt by Trump supporters to violently ransack the US Capitol and hunt for Speaker Pelosi and Mike Pence.

McCarthy immediately bashed Gaetz for one of his many Newsmax appearances where he was calling out people by name while deploying the the anti-Trump mantra. "This is serious stuff, " McCarthy mused, caring about the country for at least a second.

Steve Scalise said he worried about "Louie" [Gohmert] and Mo Brooks's remarks too.

McCarthy said, "I'm calling Gaetz. I'm explaining to him ...I'm getting an FBI briefing tomorrow. This is serious shit, to cut this out."

"Yeah, that's, that's, that's, I mean, it's potentially illegal what he’s doing," Scalise agreed.

"Well, he’s putting people in jeopardy and he doesn't need to be doing this," McCarthy said, stopping short of accusing them of illegal acts. "We saw what people were doing at the Capitol. You know. these people came prepared with rope and everything else."

The knives are out for McCarthy.

What this latest audio recording tells us is that many Republican members of Congress were freaked out by the insurrection. They knew it wasn't some misguided tour that went astray.

McCarthy and many of those same Republicans are out and out lying liars. For a few seconds, they actually put the country ahead of their party. But that all changed when the Republican base stood firm in their support for the insurrection. It only took a few days for McCarthy to toss in his hat with the Trumpers, and justify the insurrection as something "patriotic."