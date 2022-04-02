Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, the Pink Spiders cover the Jags Back of my Hand. After economics, polling probably is the most abused form of information analysis. Everyone raise you hand if you agree! (See what I did there?)

Electoral-Vote tells us why the Trump vs. Biden polls are [checks notes] polling porn.

Wonkette notes that the GOP attacks on KBJ worked out great.

Green Eagle argues that it's too late.

Big Bad Bald Bastard celebrates Trans Day of Visibility

Bonus Track: Brian Cox from 'Succession' reads Hunter S. Thompson's complaint letter to CBS News. It's not safe for work, but so delicious.

