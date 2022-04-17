On this day in 1999, the Rock for the Rainforest benefit concert held at Carnegie Hall. Performers included Sting, Elton John, James Taylor, Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, Don Henley, Ricky Martin and Charles Aznavour. Tony Bennett and the late Amy Winehouse sing Body and Soul (see above.)

Radical Scholarship announces National Days of Teaching Truth.

Infidel753 was wrong about Marine Le Pen.

Whatever your faith may be or not be, the Christian Left Blog would reminds us that, whatever Jesus was, he was NOT a white guy:

Attention space nerds! This weekend don't forget to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 16 mission to the Moon.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com