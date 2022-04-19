Mike's Blog Round-Up

By M. BouffantApril 19, 2022

The Rural/Suburban Scumbags Edition

Living in the city: Crazy Eddie's Motie News looks at some CNBC stuff on the suburbs & sustainability.

JCO of First Draft takes a drive through Pennsylvania: The Messages Being Sent In Rural Front Yards.

32-hr. work wk.? Not for you people. Brane Space tears into the Wall St. Journal's latest hypocritical horse-pucky.

The war on knowledge in general includes libraries, from which Can We Still Govern? has 12 lessons. Am I being alarmist to think that literacy itself will be the next target?

Lighter Side o' the News Bonus from Yellow Dog Granny.

Thrown at the wall to determine stickiness by M. Bouffant. If you've typed something worthwhile, let us know at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

