Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Rural/Suburban Scumbags Edition

Living in the city: Crazy Eddie's Motie News looks at some CNBC stuff on the suburbs & sustainability.

JCO of First Draft takes a drive through Pennsylvania: The Messages Being Sent In Rural Front Yards.

32-hr. work wk.? Not for you people. Brane Space tears into the Wall St. Journal's latest hypocritical horse-pucky.

The war on knowledge in general includes libraries, from which Can We Still Govern? has 12 lessons. Am I being alarmist to think that literacy itself will be the next target?

Lighter Side o' the News Bonus from Yellow Dog Granny.

