Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon PerrApril 8, 2022

Homeless on the High Desert: In Oregon, the line between the state Republican Party and right-wing extremist violence is a short one.

Balloon Juice: May the Lord have mercy on your souls, MAGAts, for Rep. Jamie Raskin shall surely have none.

Pharyngula: Intelligent design, a bad idea whose time never came, was bludgeoned by science and then smothered by religious creationists.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Chris Cillizza isn’t the only conventional wisdom regurgitator at CNN, Jen Psaki edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"The debt is the issue of the day, and one that, if Obama is beginning to eye his legacy as president, could go a long way toward shaping how history remembers him. Make this speech a deficit speech." (Chris Cillizza, on President Obama’s upcoming State of the Union address, February 10, 2013)

