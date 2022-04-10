Just An Earthbound Misfit: The GOP playbook is just a fill-in-the-blanks of hate.

Balkinization: The Ukraine conflict is raising worrisome questions about the possible wartime weaponization of TikTok.

The Carpentariat: These dudes predicted the miserable performance of the Russian army in Ukraine…2,500 years ago.

Bonddad: U.S. weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level in 55 years.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I will be the greatest jobs producer that God ever created. And I mean that." (Donald Trump, January 11, 2017)

