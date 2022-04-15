Mike's Blog Round Up

Driftglass smuggles in pure, uncut awesome from the Liberal blogosphere.
By driftglassApril 15, 2022

On this day in 1922, the late, great Harold Washington was born. So in honor of Hizzoner's 100th birthday, today we bring you a 2007 rendition of Sweet Home Chicago by some of the best blues guitarists in the world. Take it away Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, John Mayer, Hubert Sumlin, Jimmie Vaughan and Johnny Winter (see above.)

Booman on Jesus, the Homeless and Tennessee:

Big Bad Bald Bastard brings you up to speed on the Right's new Satanic Panic.

The Debate Link reports in on the GOP's Feast of the Baby Heads.

Attention dinosaur nerds! A crowd of inflatable dinosaurs is wandering around Toronto! Repeat! A crowd of inflatable dinosaurs is wandering around Toronto!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast. Brand new episode is up!

