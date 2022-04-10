Mitch McConnell Attacks Student Loan Moratorium Despite His Tax Cuts For The Rich

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested over the weekend that he would oppose student loan reform despite doling out tax breaks for the most wealthy Americans.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host Dana Perino noted that President Joe Biden has extended a moratorium on student loans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She also pointed out that some Democrats want to cancel student debt completely.

"I think in this country, it's important to remind people that we ought to pay our debts," McConnell opined. "We all pay our debts. And with regard to extending the moratorium, quoting Larry Summers again, he said it's exactly the wrong thing to do in the middle of this over-heated economy producing this rampant inflation."

"This administration just can't seem to get their act together on the economy," he added. "That's why the Americans people are so down on the president."

While Donald Trump was president, McConnell passed 2017 tax cuts that are
expected to add $1.9 trillion to the federal deficit over 11 years.

