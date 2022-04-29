Paul Ryan Still Fuming Because Trump Didn't Kill The Social Safety Net

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) complained on Wednesday that then-President Donald Trump refused to defund America's social safety net after taking office.
By DavidApril 29, 2022

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) complained on Wednesday that then-President Donald Trump refused to defund America's social safety net after taking office.

During a panel discussion at the American Enterprise Institute, Ryan revealed that he had been "frustrated" by Trump's refusal to cut Social Security, Medicare and other programs.

"He and I fought about Medicare and entitlement reform all the time," Ryan recalled. "And it became clear to me that there was no way he wanted to reach that other than making good on a promise on 'repeal and replace' [of the Affordable Care Act]."

"It wasn't popular in his mind," the former Speaker continued. "And therefore, it wasn't going to be pursued. That was always really frustrating to me but that gives you an example of where the right is now, which is either we don't touch it or we reform it. But repealing it is not in the cards."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue