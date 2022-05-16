Alex Jones Repeats Right Wing Speculation Buffalo Shooter Was FBI Plant

Alex Jones promoted another of his fantasies when he took credit for prophesying that a mass shooting would happen before the midterms at a grocery store, a church, or a Black university, just to hurt Republicans.

What's interesting is that Jones made it clear he was only speculating about his "false flag" operation this time.

But he knows all about how their minds work.

"Guaranteed this guy [Buffalo racist shooter] had been reached out to by the system -- he was schizo, he was told he was a secret soldier, probably managed by some 'militia group' that was really FBI-run just like the Whitmer kidnapping."

"That's my speculation," Jones said. "I'm not saying that's what happened."

"That's how they would do it. Got a crazy, wants to shoot up a school...let's just wind him up like Theodore Kaczynski, the Uni bomber -- on the record was CIA -- they set him up."

"This is mind control 101, MK Ultra at large..."

It's never any right-wingers fault when massacres happen, even when they're fueled by racist chit chat on Fox News and other wingnut outlets, and especially when the racist put the whole plan in writing before he executed it. The kid is an 18-year old wingnut who actually listened to fascists like Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon before he spent many days writing a 118-page MAGA Manifesto.

Instead, it's always a secret cabal undermining Republicans. That way they can keep the grift going and imagine they won't be accountable for all of the mayhem.