Golfer Greg Norman Downplays Khashoggi Murder: We've All Made Mistakes

Well, this is certainly vile as well as tone deaf. Earlier this week, LIV Golf, which debuts this June, revealed a new $2 billion investment by Saudi Arabia and expanded event schedule on Tuesday. To that end, the golf great does not want to offend his beneficiary

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, you might remember, worked for the Washington Post and was assassinated inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, suffocated, and then dismembered by hacksaw. Audio recordings were later discovered of his last moments alive. In 2018, the CIA concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered his execution.

Golf great Greg Norman has appeared to downplay the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi ahead of the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf professional series. "This whole thing about Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi and human rights, talk about it, but also talk about the good that the country is doing in changing its culture," Norman said at a LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in St. Albans, England. Norman is LIV Golf chairman. "Look, we've all made mistakes and you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward," Norman said, according to news organizations in the UK. A US intelligence report named Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, as responsible for approving the operation that led to the 2018 murder of Khashoggi -- something bin Salman denies.

