Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, CVRCHES covers The Killing Moon.

Annie Asks You says we should talk about the economy.

The Rectification of Names looks into decorum.

Left Jabs blames the Republicans.

Juanita Jean: It's Texas, Stupid!

Space Nerds Alert: Gizmodo has the picture NASA released with an update on the Webb Space Telescope.

Mark your calendars: there are abortion rights marches planned for May 14. Here's how to find one near you:

Go to the Planned Parenthood website. Click the Join a May 14th rally button. Enter your zip code. Spread the word.

