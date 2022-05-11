Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, CVRCHES covers The Killing Moon.
Annie Asks You says we should talk about the economy.
The Rectification of Names looks into decorum.
Left Jabs blames the Republicans.
Juanita Jean: It's Texas, Stupid!
Space Nerds Alert: Gizmodo has the picture NASA released with an update on the Webb Space Telescope.
Mark your calendars: there are abortion rights marches planned for May 14. Here's how to find one near you:
- Go to the Planned Parenthood website.
- Click the Join a May 14th rally button.
- Enter your zip code.
- Spread the word.
Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).