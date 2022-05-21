Mike's Blog Round Up

driftglass has been up since before dawn, plowing the mules, milking the chickens and gathering the finest content from the Liberal blogosphere for your reading pleasure.
By driftglassMay 21, 2022

On this date in 1966 The Castiles (with Bruce Springsteen on vocals) appeared at Freehold Regional High School in New Jersey. They were performing at their own high school for the very first time and all five members of the band were Juniors at Freehold High School. Bruce Springsteen, The River (see above.)

The Rectification of Names and The Zinger That Wasn't.

Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors welcomes you to Ayn Rand Libertarian Paradise #3.

The Friendly Atheist reports that an Idaho atheist is about to become state senator. He’s a Republican.

Attention space nerds! NASA releases eerie ‘singing’ from a black hole and it’s straight out of a horror movie.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

