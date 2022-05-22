Mike's Blog Round Up

On this date in 2017 Drake broke Adele's record for the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards
Drake, "Know Yourself" (See above. Explicit lyrics.)

A Trivial Knot writes that video essays are like blogs but more so.

Disaffected and it Feels So Good reports on Bitcoin, Magic Beans, and Ponzi schemes.

Constant Commoner: It's Settled Then: Women, We're at War.

Attention space nerds! Hubble Space Telescope data suggests ‘something weird’ is going on with our universe.

