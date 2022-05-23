Mike's Blog Round-Up

By M. Bouffant
May 23, 2022

Welcome to my nightmare: Waking up early Sunday afternoon to the realization that I have "stuff" to "do". Can you imagine? I'll never agree to do anything for anyone again. Ever!

Sunday Evening News Dump: Southern Baptist Apocalypse! Russell Moore is horrified, enraged & so on by the crimes & the cover-up.

The "Crazy MoFo" mass religious hysteria in these United Snakes, as noted by the Rude Pundit.

Graduation season: SocraticGadfly.

Schadenfreude: COVID kills coppers. Digby makes an excellent point about their filthy hypocrisy.

Western movies bonus: Not surprised there's still cattle rustling in Texas, but these rustlers were working for the County Judge, one "Skeet Jones". From Off the Kuff.

M. Bouffant 'phones it in again! Any remaining liberal bloggers out there may submit stuff to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

