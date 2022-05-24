Mike's Blog Round-Up

Looks as if it's FTFNYT day here.

Columbia Journalism Review profiles Twitter's New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon).

Synonymous w/ TFNYT: Thomas Friedman, who is at it again. First Draft's JCO tears into the Mustache of Understanding & his lunch date w/ Biden.

Excellent question: Can the New York Times save itself — and us? Asked by Dan Froomkin of Press Watch.

On the other side of flyover country, it's election time. Situation Normal & I both have a stack of glossy, tree-murdering mailers. (From the suggestion box: mbru@crooksandliars.com. Thanks!)

Bonus: Balloon Juice is currently available at their alternate site.

This has been an M. Bouffant undertaking.