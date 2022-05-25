Mike's Blog Round-Up

Uh-oh. Bloggers are fed up, angry & not pulling their punches.

Green Eagle asks a simple question about Henry Kissinger: Why Is This Guy Not Dead?

Earth-Bound Misfit has had it w/ institutions & organizations: When Are We Finally Going to Grasp that Organized Religion is Essentially a Force for Evil?

Buttermilk Sky's not quite as angry, but still biting.

W/ the sudden rush of hideous current events, I'm suspending operations until tomorrow, unless I come across a soothing animal sort of thing.

M. Bouffant. Suggestions may be submitted to mbru@crooksandliars.com. Cute animals will be prioritized.