Mike's Blog Round-Up

From the suggestion box, a cute animal. "A bobcat periodically comes through our backyard near Santa Fe. We have a bowl of water out there." Thanks, M.D.!Credit: Michael Daley
By M. BouffantMay 26, 2022

Same Murders, Different Day Edition.

Mental illness? Sure, these United Snakes lead in that, as Yastreblyansky makes clear. Add barely regulated weapons & you get a volatile mixture.

Tweet round-up from Hackwhackers.

Big question about "the system", asked by Alex Pareene.

Dispatches From A Collapsing State:

This is Going to Get Really Ugly, Really Soon
Tucker Carlson and the Right have created imaginary rivals in order to legitimize their anti-democratic actions

Bonus attacks on Sen. Theodore F. McSmarmy, rounded-up by Jack Cluth.

This mess by M. Bouffant. Submissions (For this feature only, scammers & advertisers!!) may be sent to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

