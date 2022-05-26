Mike's Blog Round-Up

Same Murders, Different Day Edition.

Mental illness? Sure, these United Snakes lead in that, as Yastreblyansky makes clear. Add barely regulated weapons & you get a volatile mixture.

Tweet round-up from Hackwhackers.

Big question about "the system", asked by Alex Pareene.

Dispatches From A Collapsing State:



This is Going to Get Really Ugly, Really Soon

Tucker Carlson and the Right have created imaginary rivals in order to legitimize their anti-democratic actions

Bonus attacks on Sen. Theodore F. McSmarmy, rounded-up by Jack Cluth.

This mess by M. Bouffant. Submissions (For this feature only, scammers & advertisers!!) may be sent to mbru@crooksandliars.com.