Mike's Blog Round-Up
By M. BouffantMay 27, 2022

The Good Guys W/ Guns Just Standing Around While There's Still A War In Ukraine & American Democracy Is In Peril Edition

Rayne at emptywheel has more than you may want to know about the ugliness.

Sick humor from The Grandma Gazette. NB: It's a satire/lampoon/parody site. Don't get wigged out.

Expatriate Robert E. Kelly tells us what people on the other side of the world tell him about American gun fetishism: "No Matter What You Say, They Think We’re Bananas".

Rafael "Ted" Cruz is absolutely the worst, isn't he? In 2015 he set the standard for Rep. Gosar claiming the Uvalde murderer was a "transsexual leftist illegal alien". (The trifecta!) Parker Molloy documents this blame game.

Literary bonus from the Big Bald Bald Bastard.

An M. Bouffant assemblage. Suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

