The Covered in Blood & Pretending We're Dead Edition

Cassandra's Grandson mocks some trailer trash w/ the Picture of the Day.

The Hills Are Alive, W/ The Sound of Lying! How To Live BULLSHIT-FREE.

The usual rage at the usual shittiness (Republicans) from Unfogged.

The Editorial Board has a question we'd better start asking every damn day: What are police for?

Baseball Bonus: S.F. Giants Manager Gabe Kapler on the anthem & taking a knee.

By M. Bouffant. Suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.