Helluva week.

Calico Jack muses on the inexplicable.

Mental "health" & social media are a joke: Zandar notes that no one pays any damn attention to anything.

Party Line: Virginia's Lt. Gov. spews it at the NRA convention, Blue Virginia notes that constituents disagree.

California chauvinism: Pharyngula has a murder map & statistics. Conclusion: Stay out of Louisiana!

M. Bouffant pulled all these teeth. mbru@crooksandliars.com is where liberal bloggers are invited to submit their efforts.