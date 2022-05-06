Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrMay 6, 2022

Slacktivist: OK, Groomer.

Hackwhackers: Filtered Ukrainians, fertilized eggs, kissing cousins and other tweets of the day.

Disaffected and It Feels So Good: Joan Jett talks about Ted Nugent’s bad reputation.

Joe.My.God.: Franklin Graham is praying that God protect the Supreme Court justices from the violent left.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I don't know if there is a cause-and-effect connection, but we have seen some recent episodes of courthouse violence in this country…And I wonder whether there may be some connection between the perception in some quarters, on some occasions, where judges are making political decisions yet are unaccountable to the public, that it builds up and builds up and builds up to the point where some people engage in, engage in violence." (Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn, after two judges were murdered in Atlanta and Chicago, April 4,2005)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Discussion

