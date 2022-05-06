Slacktivist: OK, Groomer.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I don't know if there is a cause-and-effect connection, but we have seen some recent episodes of courthouse violence in this country…And I wonder whether there may be some connection between the perception in some quarters, on some occasions, where judges are making political decisions yet are unaccountable to the public, that it builds up and builds up and builds up to the point where some people engage in, engage in violence." (Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn, after two judges were murdered in Atlanta and Chicago, April 4,2005)

