Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrMay 7, 2022

Zandar Versus the Stupid: The story of good and bad in Mason, Tennessee is literally black and white.

Homeless on the High Desert: America’s drought situation is not a pretty picture.

The Carpentariat: Why Ukraine’s fight to break the Russian naval blockade shouldn’t be overlooked.

Rude Pundit: The balls on those Mississippi legislators behind the state’s draconian abortion restrictions! Seriously.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I want to promise you that when ... you start talking to a doctor about them whacking on you down there, you want to wait a while and think about it. Men go through a lot more stringent process to have a vasectomy than a woman does, I would assume, on an abortion." (Tennessee GOP State Senator Todd Gardenhire, asked why vasectomies don’t have the same restrictions as abortions, April 8, 2015)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Discussion

