Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, The Thompson Twins perform Hold Me Now. We've been so focused on the Supreme Court induced medical emergency we've completely ignored the pandemic, which is still an on-going disaster. I walked past a federal building and observed the flag at half staff in remembrance of one million American deaths, which is surely an undercount.

JobsAnger gives us a timeline of COVID milestones and reminds us that there will be more milestones to come.

The Smirking Chimp notes that air travel is still dangerous.

Mike The Mad Biologist makes a point about the lack of COVID data and what it means.

Brains and Eggs notes how Texas voters say that Texas is on the wrong track.

Hobbit Nerds Alert: The Doodles of JRR Tolkien.

Today is the day to protest. Here's how to find an abortion rights protest near you:

Go to the Planned Parenthood website. Click the Join a May 14th rally button. Enter your zip code. Spread the word.

