Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, The Thompson Twins perform Hold Me Now. We've been so focused on the Supreme Court induced medical emergency we've completely ignored the pandemic, which is still an on-going disaster. I walked past a federal building and observed the flag at half staff in remembrance of one million American deaths, which is surely an undercount.
JobsAnger gives us a timeline of COVID milestones and reminds us that there will be more milestones to come.
The Smirking Chimp notes that air travel is still dangerous.
Mike The Mad Biologist makes a point about the lack of COVID data and what it means.
Brains and Eggs notes how Texas voters say that Texas is on the wrong track.
Hobbit Nerds Alert: The Doodles of JRR Tolkien.
Today is the day to protest. Here's how to find an abortion rights protest near you:
- Go to the Planned Parenthood website.
- Click the Join a May 14th rally button.
- Enter your zip code.
- Spread the word.
Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).