Mike's Blog Round-Up

Daily Links to Great Liberal Blog Posts
By TengrainMay 14, 2022

Above, The Thompson Twins perform Hold Me Now. We've been so focused on the Supreme Court induced medical emergency we've completely ignored the pandemic, which is still an on-going disaster. I walked past a federal building and observed the flag at half staff in remembrance of one million American deaths, which is surely an undercount.

JobsAnger gives us a timeline of COVID milestones and reminds us that there will be more milestones to come.

The Smirking Chimp notes that air travel is still dangerous.

Mike The Mad Biologist makes a point about the lack of COVID data and what it means.

Brains and Eggs notes how Texas voters say that Texas is on the wrong track.

Hobbit Nerds Alert: The Doodles of JRR Tolkien.

Today is the day to protest. Here's how to find an abortion rights protest near you:

  1. Go to the Planned Parenthood website.
  2. Click the Join a May 14th rally button.
  3. Enter your zip code.
  4. Spread the word.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue