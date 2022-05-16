Mike's Blog Round Up

driftglass sneaks around the Liberal blogosphere in the dead of night, rounding up an awesome collection of posts.
By driftglassMay 16, 2022

Due to last night's "super flower blood moon" total lunar eclipse, I had but one choice: Pink Floyd - Eclipse - 1973 (see above)

Strangely Blogged writes about Abbott and Audacity:

The Mahablog thinks Pennsylvania Is Going to Be Interesting:

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters would like to report several cases in which children are being 'groomed' for danger

Attention space nerds! NASA Telescopes Support Event Horizon Telescope in Studying Milky Way's Black Hole

