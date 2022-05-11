Eastman Emails Describe Attempt To Overturn Pennsylvania Results For Trump

new emails!!!
Eastman Emails Describe Attempt To Overturn Pennsylvania Results For Trump
Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoMay 11, 2022

The Denver Post is reporting that John Eastman used a University of Colorado email in December of 2020 to advise Pennsylvania lawmakers on how to overturn the results in Pennsylvania and claim Trump won the state, even though he lost by 80,000 votes.

Eastman's plan was to disqualify thousands of ballots on different grounds, which would then have Republicans replace the electors with Trump sycophants and give him the state.

In a lengthy email to Russ Diamond, Eastman explains his plan.

In another email, Diamond introduced Pennsylvania Republican House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff to Eastman with the following: “Kerry, Dr. Eastman is responsible for opening my eyes to our ability to exercise our plenary authority to decertify presidential electors (without ANY ‘evidence’ of retail ‘voter fraud’) …”

Politico writes, "The emails between Eastman and Diamond show with more granularity the advice Eastman was offering to Republican state lawmakers --

“I would also include after paragraph 3 a specific legislative determination that the slate of electors certified by the governor under the illegally-conducted election are also null and void,” Eastman suggested."

The conspiracy ran deep. This was the most heinous attempt to undermine US democracy in our history.

Eastman and all those collaborators need to be held accountable under the law and punished accordingly.

If not, no presidential election or otherwise is safe in Republican-controlled states.

