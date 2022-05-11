Ron Johnson Admits Wisconsin Abortion Ban 'A Little Messy' For Women

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) this week admitted that a ban on nearly all abortions would be "a little messy" for some women but suggested that they could travel to another state for the procedure.
By DavidMay 11, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) this week admitted that a ban on nearly all abortions would be "a little messy" for some women but suggested that they could travel to another state for the procedure.

Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that he wasn't concerned about a Wisconsin trigger law that would ban abortion if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision protecting women's health care.

"He said he isn’t sure that a 19th century law in his state that bans abortions except to save the life of the mother will actually go into effect if Roe falls, and that in any event people will still have options," the Journal reported.

Johnson said that the abortion ban "might be a little messy for some people, but abortion is not going away" because those women could travel to clinics in Illinois.

The report revealed that Johnson considers abortion a "nonissue" in his reelection campaign.

“I just don’t think this is going to be the big political issue everybody thinks it is, because it’s not going to be that big a change," he remarked.

