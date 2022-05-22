Ronna McDaniel Mocks Madison Cawthorn's Plan For 'Dark MAGA' Takeover

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel suggested that outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) had been watching too much Star Wars after he rallied "Dark MAGA" forces over his loss in the GOP primary.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Martha MacCallum noted that Cawthorn had reacted to his loss by saying that it was "time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command."

For her part, McDaniel denied knowledge of "Dark MAGA."

"I don't know what Dark MAGA is," she said.

"Sounds scary," McCallum agreed.

"Sounds like something out of the Star Wars thing like the Dark Side of the Force," McDaniel continued. "I don't know. I don't know what that is. Obviously, it was a very well-fought primary. Madison had some issues that came out. He was a rising star in our party and we need to make sure we retain that seat."

She added: "Madison did the right thing by conceding. Focus on the Democrats."