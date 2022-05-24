Ronny Jackson Investigated For Illegal Use Of Campaign Funds

The Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics has asked the Ethics Committee to look into the behavior of Rep. Ronny Jackson and the use of his campaign funds.

Forbes is reporting that "there's substantial reason to believe Rep. Jackson violated the law."

The accusations center "around his campaign’s payments to the Amarillo Club, a private dining club in Amarillo, Texas. While campaigns can pay private clubs to host specific and verifiable events, the House Ethics Manual explicitly bars them from covering “unlimited access” to a club."

The ten-member bipartisan House Committee has the power to "subpoena and sanction House members."

This idiot has become a major troll for Trump, and an election fraud wacko. In 2021, Jackson claimed the a new COVID variant was a voter fraud tool that would be used against Republicans.

Here comes the MEV - the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election - but we're not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

The Select House Committee investigating the Insurrection has already asked him about some texts he received from the Oath Keepers.

"We write to seek your cooperation in advancing our investigation. First, while the January 6th attack on the Capitol was underway, members of the Oath Keepers, including its leader, Stewart Rhodes, exchanged encrypted messages asking members of the organization to provide you personally with security assistance, suggesting that you have “critical data to protect.”

The former Trump physician, who said Donald could live for 200 years, might be in for a rightful comeuppance.