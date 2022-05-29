Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Remember this kid? He's graduating high school, now, and Barack Obama felt that a reunion was in order. Here's a five-minute balm for your soul.

From Jackie Calmes of the Los Angeles Times:

A framed copy of the Souza photo hangs in Obama’s office. The former president says, “I think this picture embodies one of the hopes that I’d had when I first started running for office.

“I remember telling Michelle and some of my staff, ‘You know, I think that if I were to win, the day I was sworn into office, young people — particularly African American people, people of color, outsiders, folks who maybe didn’t always feel like they belonged — they’d look at themselves differently to see a person who looked like them in the Oval Office. It would speak to Black kids and Latino kids, gay kids and young girls. They could see the world open up for them.”

...

“That was a pretty big highlight of my life,” he says in the video. “If I get to see another Black man be at the top, be at that pinnacle, then I want to follow that lead.”

His mother, Roseane Philadelphia, told me in a phone interview from the family’s home in Kampala that Jacob over the years dreamed of being one thing and then another, but “the only thing” that’s been consistent is his desire to ultimately become president. “That’s why he’s going to study political science,” she said.